Man dead, woman taken hostage after explosion in Melbourne

A man appears to have been shot dead and a woman has been taken hostage after an explosion in a Melbourne apartment building.

Police arrived at the Bay St apartment building in Brighton at 4pm (local time) today to find the body of the man in the foyer.

They were responding to reports of an explosion.

"Police are attempting to negotiate with a man in one of the apartments. It's believed he has a woman inside with him who he won't allow to leave," a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Victoria Police specialist units are currently on scene."

The apartment building is near the Nepean Hwy, one of the major traffic corridors to southern Melbourne.