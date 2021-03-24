Man dead after car trapped in New South Wales floodwaters

A man has died after his car was trapped in flood waters at Glenorie in northwest Sydney - the first death resulting from this week's NSW floods.

Police said in a statement that they responded to the car being trapped in floodwaters on Cattai Ridge Road about 6.25am this morning.



The vehicle was found after 1pm with the man's body inside. He has not yet been formally identified and police are investigating his death.



Premier Gladys Berejiklian expressed her condolences to the man's family.



"We extend our heartfelt condolences to all the loved ones of that person and obviously I will allow the state emergency services to further outline those details," Berejiklian said in parliamentary question time.

At Windsor, a conga line of volunteers, some having had little sleep, is loading goods onto barges at a makeshift boat ramp.



The boats are destined for the town of Wilberforce, which has been cut off.



SES Inspector Robert Cooper is co-ordinating operations at the launch site, just a few hundred metres from Windsor's CBD, where his crews have been working through the night.



He says the damage has been devastating.



"We're ferrying people across, we've had some medical emergencies this morning, we've had some urgent animal supplies go in this morning both animal and human."



"It's just heartbreaking to see the looks on their faces when you've got to take them back when they're checking on their belongings or taking them out of their properties, it's quite confronting, because they're very upset - as you would expect."



Just a kilometre down the road, near the Windsor CBD, Georgina Horne says her backyard resembles "a giant swimming pool."



The Windsor grandmother told AAP she hadn't slept properly for days, worried about the rising flood waters.



"It's been very stressful, looking at the river, we were asking are we going to survive."



A teary Horne said she's lost trampolines, two washing machines, outdoor settings and a BBQ.



The sandbags didn't stop the rain getting into their home and there's a long, hard clean up ahead for her family.

