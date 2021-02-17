TODAY |

Man crushed between truck and car as Sydney road rage incident takes dangerous turn

Source:  1 NEWS

A Sydney man is lucky to be alive after a road rage incident nearly turned deadly earlier in the week.

The victim suffered rib injuries after being trapped between his vehicle and a truck. Source: Nine

Dash cam footage shows the man, driving an SUV, appearing to not give way to a truck at a roundabout.

A confrontation ensued, with the man getting out of his SUV to argue with the 23-year-old driver of the truck.

He then allegedly hit the truck's windscreen.

Things then took a more sinister turn, with the truck driver pulling away, but in the process swiping the SUV and crushing its 30-year-old driver between the two vehicles. 

The older man suffered rib injuries, while the other driver faces a raft of charges after later being arrested at home. 

