Man crushed between truck and car as Sydney road rage incident takes dangerous turn

A Sydney man is lucky to be alive after a road rage incident nearly turned deadly earlier in the week.

Dash cam footage shows the man, driving an SUV, appearing to not give way to a truck at a roundabout.

A confrontation ensued, with the man getting out of his SUV to argue with the 23-year-old driver of the truck.

He then allegedly hit the truck's windscreen.

Things then took a more sinister turn, with the truck driver pulling away, but in the process swiping the SUV and crushing its 30-year-old driver between the two vehicles.