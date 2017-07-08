 

Man convicted after kicking woman down Berlin subway station stairs in appalling attack

A 28-year-old has been convicted of causing serious bodily harm for kicking a woman down a flight of stairs in a Berlin subway station in a brutal attack that was caught on camera and shocked Germany.

The man responsible for the cowardly attack has been sentenced to two years and 11 months in jail.
Swetoslaw S., whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws, was sentenced yesterday to two years and 11 months in prison by the Berlin state court, the dpa news agency reported.

Police identified the October attack suspect after publishing a video showing him walking up behind the woman, then kicking her from behind down a half-flight of stairs.

The then 26-year-old victim suffered a broken arm and other injuries.

The suspect, a Bulgarian native, fled to France but returned just before Christmas and was arrested at the capital's long-distance bus station.

