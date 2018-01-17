Man charged with sexual assault after allegedly groping Gold Coast jogger

A man has been charged after he was allegedly caught on camera grabbing the buttocks of two female joggers on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Police say a 40-year-old man has handed himself in last night and has been charged with sexual assault.

In the footage, one woman can be seen walking towards her apartment in Southport, with the man walking up behind her and touching her inappropriately.

Police say the same man did a similar thing to another woman who was jogging in the suburb of Hollywell.