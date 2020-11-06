TODAY |

Man charged over van stuffed with $1 million cash in Sydney

Source:  AAP

A western Sydney man will face court after police found $1 million stashed in hidden compartments in his van during a traffic stop.

Police say they stopped the 36-year-old driver in Sefton, near Bankstown, about midday on Thursday, before searching his car and finding a bag stuffed with $100 bills in the van's console.

Three more bags of cash were then found in a hidden compartment in the back of the van.

Police will allege they seized $1,150,460 in cash and a mobile phone, which will be forensically examined.

The man was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime, and refused bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court later on Friday.

