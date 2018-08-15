Man charged over Sydney samurai sword attack

A Sydney man has been charged with attempted murder after two women were assaulted in an attack involving a samurai sword.

Samurai sword. Source: istock.com

Emergency services were called to the inner-western Annandale home in the early hours of Monday following reports two women had been injured.

NSW Police were told a man allegedly punched a 27-year-old woman in the head before a 29-year-old woman intervened and was struck with the weapon.

The man fled on foot and the women went to another home on the same street to get help.

The women were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries while police seized a number of items including a samurai sword.

Police later arrested a 44-year-old man on Macquarie Street, who suffered an injury to his shoulder and was taken to hospital under police guard.

He has since been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wound with intent to murder and trespassing.