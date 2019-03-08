Man charged over Brisbane car jacking that saw woman with children threatened with axe

A man is facing a raft of charges after allegedly threatening a Brisbane mother with an axe during a terrifying car jacking.

The woman was standing beside her car, with her two children inside, when a man with an axe and a knife threatened her before stealing her car at Chermside West on Wednesday.

The woman managed to get her kids out before the man took off.

Police tracked a suspect through parts of Brisbane and Logan overnight.

Early today, a member of the public called police after spotting the suspect.

Police laid tyre spikes in a bid to stop the man at Carina but he carried on, driving into oncoming traffic before finally stopping at Eight Mile Plains.

A 24-year-old is facing 11 charges including evading police, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving while intoxicated.