Man charged over Brisbane car jacking that saw woman with children threatened with axe

AAP
A man is facing a raft of charges after allegedly threatening a Brisbane mother with an axe during a terrifying car jacking.

The woman was standing beside her car, with her two children inside, when a man with an axe and a knife threatened her before stealing her car at Chermside West on Wednesday.

The woman managed to get her kids out before the man took off.

Police tracked a suspect through parts of Brisbane and Logan overnight.

Early today, a member of the public called police after spotting the suspect.

Police laid tyre spikes in a bid to stop the man at Carina but he carried on, driving into oncoming traffic before finally stopping at Eight Mile Plains.

A 24-year-old is facing 11 charges including evading police, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving while intoxicated.

A 23-year-old woman who was with the man has also been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and possessing drug-related equipment.
The man will front the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday. The woman was bailed to appear in the same court on March 22.

Old ax stuck in a log
Axe (file picture). Source: istock.com
