Man charged over body of teen girl found in barrel in Australia

A man has been charged with murdering 16-year-old Brisbane girl Larissa Beilby.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby Source: Nine/ Instagram

Warning: This article contains information that may distress some readers.

The teenager's body was located in a barrel on Wednesday.

A 34-year-old Shailer Park man was on Sunday charged with murder and misconduct of a corpse after being arrested on Saturday following a 28-hour siege.

He'll appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on the Sunshine Coast tomorrow.

Police have also confirmed the remains located in a barrel on the tray of a ute discovered at Stapylton were those of Larissa.

Her sister Deanna took to Facebook to speak of the family's grief at the news.

"With a broken heart shattered into more than a million pieces our family is utterly destroyed to inform you all that Larissa has been taken from us," she wrote.

The 16-year-old high school student was last seen in the northern Brisbane suburb of Sandgate on June 15.