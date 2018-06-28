Man charged over body of teen girl found in barrel in Australia

Source:AAP
A man has been charged with murdering 16-year-old Brisbane girl Larissa Beilby.
Warning: This article contains information that may distress some readers.
The teenager's body was located in a barrel on Wednesday.
A 34-year-old Shailer Park man was on Sunday charged with murder and misconduct of a corpse after being arrested on Saturday following a 28-hour siege.
He'll appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on the Sunshine Coast tomorrow.
Police have also confirmed the remains located in a barrel on the tray of a ute discovered at Stapylton were those of Larissa.
Her sister Deanna took to Facebook to speak of the family's grief at the news.
"With a broken heart shattered into more than a million pieces our family is utterly destroyed to inform you all that Larissa has been taken from us," she wrote.
The 16-year-old high school student was last seen in the northern Brisbane suburb of Sandgate on June 15.
She was reported missing to police by her father a day before the discovery of her body.
