Man charged over attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl outside hotel in Australia

A Queensland man is due to face court today after being charged with attempting to abduct an eight-year-old girl from her family's car in the Queensland town of Emerald.

CCTV footage shows a man trying to grab the girl from the back seat of the vehicle while it was parked outside a local hotel on Friday morning.

Police say the man quickly returned to his white Toyota Hilux ute after the girl screamed and a hotel worker walked past.

The girl appeared to have been left in the sedan when her mother and a sibling got out to enter the hotel, possibly for a toilet break.

Yesterday police arrested a 36-year-old Emerald man and charged him with one count of enter premises to commit an indictable offence.