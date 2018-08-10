Man charged over attempted abduction of young girl from Tasmania campground

A 41-year-old man has been charged over the alleged attempted abduction of a young girl from a remote campground in Tasmania.



The incident occurred at Montagu Campgrounds in the state's far northwest on Sunday afternoon, police say.



The man, who is from Rosebery in the west, has been charged with abduction of a person under 17 and assault, and is expected to appear in Burnie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

