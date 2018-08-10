TODAY |

Man charged over attempted abduction of young girl from Tasmania campground

Source:  AAP

A 41-year-old man has been charged over the alleged attempted abduction of a young girl from a remote campground in Tasmania.

Tent in rain (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred at Montagu Campgrounds in the state's far northwest on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The man, who is from Rosebery in the west, has been charged with abduction of a person under 17 and assault, and is expected to appear in Burnie Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who saw a white Mazda ute with Queensland registration 317XNR in the Montagu area from 4.30pm on Sunday to come forward

