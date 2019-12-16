TODAY |

Man charged with murdering woman in bathtub in Melbourne

Source:  AAP

A man has been charged with murdering Melbourne woman Sarah Gatt, who lay dead in her bathtub for eight months.

Sarah Gatt. Source: Victoria Police

A 52-year-old Thomastown man will face Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

Ms Gatt was found by police in the bathtub of her Kensington unit on January 3, 2018.

As the body lay undiscovered for eight months, a man allegedly collected her welfare payments.

Investigators believe the 40-year-old died sometime around April 19, 2017, following a violent assault.

