TODAY |

Man charged with murdering 22 people in El Paso, Texas pleads not guilty

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A 21-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the fatal shooting of 22 people at a West Texas Walmart.

Patrick Crusius entered the plea today during his first appearance before a trial judge in El Paso. Police have said Crusius confessed to targeting Mexicans in the August 3 attack in the largely Latino border city.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for Crusius.

Most of those killed in the shooting had Hispanic last names and eight were Mexican nationals. The Department of Justice has called it an act of domestic terrorism.

Hundreds of people hold vigil in El Paso, Texas. Source: Associated Press

Some two-dozen people were injured in the attack. Hospital officials say two of them remain hospitalised.

The attack came hours before another mass shooting that killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Patrick Crusius, 21, pleaded not guilty to the August 3 attack when he appeared before a trial judge. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
The Big Bang Theory receives shout out during Nobel Prize announcement
3
Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'
4
Watch: All Blacks captain Kieran Read shakes his head in disgust at Steve Hansen’s latest zinger
5
Fourteen years jail for man who acted as lookout while Auckland dairy workers were stabbed during robbery
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Cuba Gooding Jr faces new charge in sexual misconduct case

Businessmen with links to Trump's lawyer charged over campaign finance violations
02:51

Civilian deaths on both sides of border as Turkey continues military assault in Syria

Dad who underfed disabled daughter before she died is jailed in Brisbane