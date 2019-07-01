TODAY |

Man charged with murder over 1976 death of man in Brisbane

AAP
A Bundaberg man has been charged with murdering a man who was found beaten and stabbed to death in a Brisbane hotel nearly 43 years ago.

The body of Rex Kable Keen was found in a Lennon's Plaza hotel room by cleaners on the morning of Saturday August 14, 1976.

Mr Keen had been in town for a medical appointment.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from a fractured skull and head injuries.

Police have spoken to several witnesses and examined new information as part of an 18-month review of the case.

A 69-year-old Bundaberg man will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with one count of murder.

Rex Keen.
Rex Keen. Source: Supplied
