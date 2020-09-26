TODAY |

Man charged with murder of NZ-born police officer Matt Ratana in London

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with the murder of New Zealand-born London police officer, Sergeant Matt Ratana.

Sergeant Matt Ratana. Source: Supplied

In a statement, Metropolitan police confirmed Louis de Zoysa from Surrey was charged with his murder, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

On September 25, 2020, Ratana was shot dead at a south London police station as he prepared to search a handcuffed de Zoysa.

Since then, the 23-year-old, has remained in hospital in a stable, non-life threatening condition. Recent changes to his condition resulted in the Crown Prosecution Service charging him today.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow via video link.

Police said Ratana’s partner and son have been informed.

