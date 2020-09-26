Man charged with murder of NZ-born police officer Matt Ratana in London

A man has been charged with the murder of New Zealand-born London police officer, Sergeant Matt Ratana.

Sergeant Matt Ratana. Source: Supplied

In a statement, Metropolitan police confirmed Louis de Zoysa from Surrey was charged with his murder, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

On September 25, 2020, Ratana was shot dead at a south London police station as he prepared to search a handcuffed de Zoysa.

Since then, the 23-year-old, has remained in hospital in a stable, non-life threatening condition. Recent changes to his condition resulted in the Crown Prosecution Service charging him today.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow via video link.