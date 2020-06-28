Man charged with murder after three people killed in England park

UK counter-terrorism police have charged a 25-year-old man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a stabbing attack in an English park that killed three men a week ago.

People place flowers by a police cordon near the scene of a fatal multiple stabbing attack at the Forbury Gardens park, in Reading, England. Source: Associated Press

British prosecutors authorised the charges filed today against Khairi Saadallah, of Reading.

The attack happened last week at Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people around 64 kilometres west of London.

The three victims, friends who were identified by police as teacher James Furlong, 36, scientist David Wails, 49, and pharmaceutical worker Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were enjoying a warm Saturday evening at the park when they were stabbed.

Police said each man had received a single fatal blow.

Three other people also were wounded and have since been released from the hospital. Police declared the stabbings as a terrorist incident the day after the attack, but they have not said what they think the motive was and noted the investigating is ongoing.

The local Reading Borough Council has organised an online vigil for the three friends.

Britain's Press Association reported that Furlong's family released a statement today thanking other park-goers and police officers who rushed to help the wounded men.

"James was passionate about creating a more loving and caring society. His time with us was cut far too short but the impact he made will live on, long long into the future," the news agency quoted the statement as saying.