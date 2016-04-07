Man charged with killing his 12-week-old baby by shaking her 'violently' maintains she choked during feeding

A Victorian man accused of killing his baby daughter by shaking her "violently" maintained the little girl choked while he fed her, a court has been told.

Joby Rowe was 23 in August 2015 when his daughter Alanah died with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE) - a brain injury from lack of oxygen.



He is on trial in the Supreme Court of Victoria, charged with child homicide.



Crown Prosecutor Ben Ihle, in his opening to the jury today, said medical experts concluded the 12-week-old died from "inflicted head trauma" with brain and retinal bleeding and a "torn or shorn" brain bridging vein.



He said those injuries were "strong indicators of mechanical head trauma, rapid acceleration and deceleration".



"It's evidence of Alanah being shaken, and being shaken vigorously," Mr Ihle said.



On the night of August 29, 2015, Alanah's mother Stephanie Knibbs had been working at a local hotel at the central Victorian township of Heathcote.



It is alleged when she came home, Rowe was standing in front of the baby change table, where Alanah was lying.



Ms Knibbs noticed Alanah was pale and appeared to be gasping for breath.



"She picked Alanah up and immediately noticed she was limp and floppy," Mr Ihle said.



Alanah was unconscious, bleeding from the nose and had a small amount of vomit on her mouth when paramedics arrived.



Emergency workers gave Alanah an infusion of adrenaline, which restarted her heart.



The child was airlifted first to Heathcote hospital then to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne where she was immediately transferred to intensive care.



A scan showed Alanah had bleeding to the brain and further investigation found her brain was swelling into the base of her skull.

She had no external injuries.



Rowe allegedly maintained he had been feeding Alanah when she started gasping, got a bleeding nose, then fell unconscious.



He also allegedly told Mr Knibbs he had burped Alanah and she had fallen asleep, with Rowe claiming he only noticed something was wrong when he put the baby on the change table.



But prosecutors claim Alanah's injuries, in combination, could only be explained by shaking.



"Joby Rowe shook her, and shook her violently," Mr Ihle said.

