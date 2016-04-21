 

Man charged with drowning wheelchair user wife in Adelaide pond to face trial by judge

AAP
An Adelaide man charged with the murder of his wheelchair user wife has elected to be tried without a jury.

Peter Rex Dansie appeared in the South Australian Supreme Court today, where he pleaded not guilty to the drowning murder of his disabled wife, Helen, in 2017.

Marie Shaw QC, appearing for Dansie, told the court he will elect to stand trial by judge alone.

Dansie was arrested in July last year, nearly three months after his wife drowned when her wheelchair rolled into a pond in the Adelaide parklands.

At an earlier bail hearing, prosecutor Sarah Attar alleged the death of 67-year- old Ms Dansie was a planned and premeditated crime.

She said investigations by police had discounted much of what the dead woman's husband had told emergency services.

A magistrate initially refused bail but the decision was overturned in the Supreme Court and Dansie was released on strict home detention conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Dansie's bail was today continued, and he will next appear before the court for a directions hearing in October.

Source: istock.com
Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
05:57
It has now been six weeks since Americans first got a glimpse of what was happening at their border.

'It breaks your heart' - network of women reunite separated immigrant mums with their children

Tourist killed by hippo hours after fisherman mauled to death in Kenya
A caravan was struck by a bullet in central in Cromwell.

Kiwi tourists' caravan hit by possible gunshots while they slept in Queensland

UK Government reveals plan to end rough sleeping in England by 2027

The UK Government hopes to end people sleeping rough on England's streets by 2027.

A sum of £100 million has been pledged to do this in the hopes of "helping people turn their lives around".

The money will help support those with addictions, mental health issues and housing needs.

The BBC reports that homelessness has been on the rise for the past seven years, with around 4750 people estimated to be sleeping rough on any given night in England in 2017.

Homeless charities in the UK are happy with the proposal, but remain cautious, saying that it was "a step forward and not a total fix".

Homeless
Flax plant against stormy day background in Auckland, Sky tower in background.

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga today and overnight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

Northland principal begs for funding to help kids escape P-related suffering - 'Help now or build bigger prisons'

Man, 70, hit around head with sharp object in Christchurch home

An elderly man has been seriously assaulted at his Christchurch home last night.

Police say the incident occurred after the 70-year-old went to the back door of his home on Bamford St after being alerted to a disturbance at around 7pm.

They say a masked suspect, dressed in dark clothing, proceeded to gab the man and repeatedly hit him on the head with a sharp object before leaving the scene.

The man was transported to Christchurch Hospital but has since been discharged.

Anyone with information on the assault has been advised to contact police on (03) 363 7400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
