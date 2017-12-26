TODAY |

Man charged after two crocodiles, python and other reptiles seized from Sydney home

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Animals
Australia

A python, a turtle, three monitor lizards and two dead crocodiles were among 19 reptiles seized from a western Sydney home linked to a suspected illegal export racket.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with 169 animal abuse and trafficking offences after police found the reptiles in a raid at a Lethbridge Park property yesterday.

The charges also relate to the seizure of 147 reptiles in 2017, including a death adder and dozens of geckos.

Police will allege the man captured native animals before they were sold overseas for at least $38,000.

The man is due to face the Mt Druitt Local Court on June 5.

Crocodile (file picture).
Crocodile (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Visa delay forces 'heartbroken' mum to leave baby in India
2
Sophie Handford and Raven Maeder discussed what to expect for their second strike event.
Thousands of school students set to strike for action on climate change today
3
The marlin entered an inflatable boat carrying three men, seriously injuring two of them.
Two Aussie fishermen speared by marlin in freak accident which sent fish thrashing into their inflatable boat
4
Two people stabbed in early morning Auckland incident
5
Party leader Hannah Tamaki talks about the newly formed party on Breakfast.
Coalition New Zealand Party leader Hannah Tamaki defends party's lack of policies, calls for people to join
MORE FROM
World
MORE
FILE - This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook said in a Thursday, May 23, 2019 report, it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from the service in the October-March period, although it doesnât say how many it also missed. The report comes as Facebook grapples with challenges ranging from fake news to its role in elections interference, hate speech and incitement to violence in the U.S., Myanmar, India and elsewhere. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Fake Facebook account removal doubles in six months to 3 billion
00:21
At least three people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Three people killed after 'violent tornado' strikes Missouri's Jefferson City

Two people stabbed in early morning Auckland incident
Rudan said when he came into the set-up, he saw a "broken" team on and off the park.

Former Phoenix coach Mark Rudan confirmed to lead A-League expansion team Western United