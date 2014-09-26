Man charged after teenager riding in back of ute died when he was thrown from vehicle

Source:AAP
A man has been charged over the death of a teenager who was flung from the back of a ute on Queensland's Stradbroke Island in March.
The 19-year-old died at the scene after he was thrown from the vehicle at about 2am on March 2 on North Stradbroke Island's Main Beach.
A Brisbane man, 19, will appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court today charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death whilst adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.
