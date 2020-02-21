TODAY |

Man charged after prayer leader stabbed at London mosque

Source:  Associated Press

A 29-year-old man appeared in court today, charged withstabbing an official at one of London’s biggest mosques during afternoon prayers.

Stabbing victim Muslim prayer leader Raafat Maglad arrives at the London Central Mosque after being released from hospital. Source: Associated Press

Daniel Horton, who is homeless, is charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Police say they do not think the attack was terrorism-related.

Source: Associated Press

Prosecutor Tanyia Dogra said the suspect and victim Raafat Maglad knew one another because Horton had been attending the mosque for a number of years.

Maglad, 70, was stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife as prayers began on Friday at the London Central Mosque. He worked as the muezzin, the person who calls Muslims to prayer.

He was treated in a London hospital but returned to attend prayers Friday.

Maglad said he forgave his attacker.

"I forgive him. I feel very sorry for him," he said.

A judge ordered Horton be held in prison until his next court appearance on March 20.

World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person dead after crash on State Highway 3, Waikato
2
Man charged after prayer leader stabbed at London mosque
3
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern’s refusal to reprimand Winston Peters is nothing short of disgraceful
4
Residents in north Christchurch suburb living in fear of gas explosion from local business
5
Over 80% of benefit sanctions against people with children in 2018 made against Māori
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:00

Bear takes slow stroll among surburban California properties before being captured

Australia lifts ban on Chinese high school students - unless they are from Hubei province
00:26

Mother of two missing children who reportedly declared herself a god jailed in Hawaii

Italy reports first coronavirus death as cases surge in South Korea, Japan and Iran