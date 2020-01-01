Man charged after Picasso painting damaged in London gallery

A 20-year-old man is being held in custody pending his next court hearing after being charged with damaging a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

Picasso's 1944 Bust of a Woman painting.

London police said today that Shakeel Ryan Massey of northwest London has been charged with criminal damage. He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court earlier this week.

Police said the attack on the artwork happened over the weekend. Police did not specify the painting but British media said it was “Bust Of A Woman.”

The Tate Modern said the damaged artwork was being assessed by its conservation team and the museum remained open.