Man charged after hidden camera shows him removing protected crocodile from trap, dragging it behind ute

A 69-year-old north Queensland man has been caught removing the protected freshwater crocodile from a trap and then dragging it behind his ute.
The dead freshwater crocodile was found by fisheries officers in Sorensen Creek, south of Cairns last week.
He was arrested on Thursday and charged with with one count of taking a protected animal and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on February 7.
Authorities said crocodiles of all kinds are protected species, and the maximum fine for killing one is just over $30,732.
