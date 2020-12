Man charged after dog left in hot car in Sydney dies

A Sydney man who left his dog in a hot car for hours has been charged with animal cruelty after the five-year-old Rottweiler cross died.

Car interior (file picture). Source: istock.com

A member of the public called police after seeing the distressed dog in a car parked in a driveway at Padstow at about 10am (midday NZT) yesterday, as temperatures in Sydney hit the early 30s.

Police found the Toyota sedan with the engine running and spoke to the dog's 49-year-old owner.

The five-year-old Rottweiler cross was taken to a local vet, where she was declared dead.

The Bexley man has been charged with committing an act of aggravated cruelty on an animal and will appear at Bankstown Local Court on January 14.