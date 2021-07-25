Man charged after assaulting police, pushing horse in Sydney lockdown protest

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting police officers and pushing a police horse in the face during Sydney's anti-lockdown protest.

The 31-year-old was allegedly at last month's CBD rally and assaulted officers while they attempted to arrest others at the protest.



He also allegedly pushed a police horse in the face.

He was arrested at a Ryde property yesterday evening, where police allegedly found cannabis and nunchucks.

Police also arrested a 25-year-old woman at the property after she allegedly became uncooperative, charging her with hindering police.

Signs held up by people involved in an anti-lockdown protest in Sydney. Source: Nine

The man was charged with assaulting a police officer, hindering police, animal cruelty, unlawful assembly, drug possession and weapon possession.

He'll face Hornsby Local Court today.

The woman will face Hornsby Local Court next month.

It comes after police last weekend deployed 1300 officers around Sydney's CBD to ensure no repeat of the late July anti-lockdown protest.