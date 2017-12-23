Man charged with 18 counts of attempted murder over Melbourne car attack that left Kiwi injured

The Melbourne man who struck 19 pedestrians, including a pre-school aged child, in Melbourne on Thursday has been charged.

The 32-year-old man, Saeed Noori, from the Melbourne suburb of Heidelberg West was been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of conduct endangering a life.

The charges come after the man drove a white 4WD through the busy CBD intersection of Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street deliberately running down pedestrians.

The attack left three in a critical condition and more than a dozen injured in hospital.

One New Zealander was among the 19 injured and has now been discharged from hospital.