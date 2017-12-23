 

Man charged with 18 counts of attempted murder over Melbourne car attack that left Kiwi injured

1 NEWS

The Melbourne man who struck 19 pedestrians, including a pre-school aged child, in Melbourne on Thursday has been charged. 

Saeed Noori is due to face court after being discharged from hospital.
The 32-year-old man, Saeed Noori, from the Melbourne suburb of Heidelberg West was been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of conduct endangering a life. 

The charges come after the man drove a white 4WD through the busy CBD intersection of Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street deliberately running down pedestrians. 

The attack left three in a critical condition and more than a dozen injured in hospital.

One Kiwi was injured in the Melbourne car carnage yesterday and a handful of others were witness to the chaotic aftermath.
One New Zealander was among the 19 injured and has now been discharged from hospital. 

The man will face Melbourne Magistrates' Court today. 

