Man catches fire during racial injustice protests in Portland, Oregon

A man's shoes caught on fire after flames broke out in the street during a rally against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, yesterday according to footage posted on social media.

Other protestors were filmed coming to the man's aid and trying to put the fire around his feet out.

People were “engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm”, local police tweeted. “Fire bombs were thrown at officers.”

Molotov cocktails thrown in the street sparked a large fire and prompted police to declare a riot.

Video posted online appeared to show tear gas being deployed to clear protestors from what police said was an unpermitted demonstration.

Arrests were made, but it wasn't immediately clear how many.

Protestors, most wearing black, had gathered yesterday at a grassy park in the city. Wooden shields were placed on the grass for protestors to use as protection.

Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During the clashes, some have broken windows, set small fires and pelted police with rocks and other objects.