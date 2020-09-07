TODAY |

Man catches fire during racial injustice protests in Portland, Oregon

Source:  Associated Press

A man's shoes caught on fire after flames broke out in the street during a rally against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, yesterday according to footage posted on social media.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were dozens of arrests as people protested racial injustice and police violence. Source: US ABC

Other protestors were filmed coming to the man's aid and trying to put the fire around his feet out.

People were “engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm”, local police tweeted. “Fire bombs were thrown at officers.”

Molotov cocktails thrown in the street sparked a large fire and prompted police to declare a riot.

Video posted online appeared to show tear gas being deployed to clear protestors from what police said was an unpermitted demonstration.

Arrests were made, but it wasn't immediately clear how many.

Protestors, most wearing black, had gathered yesterday at a grassy park in the city. Wooden shields were placed on the grass for protestors to use as protection.

Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During the clashes, some have broken windows, set small fires and pelted police with rocks and other objects.

On the 100th day of protests in Portland, demonstrators vowed to keep coming into the streets.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand records two new cases of Covid-19 in the community today
2
Labour pledges to create new public holiday during Matariki
3
Mother of man missing from capsized cattle ship says NZ Government is 'doing nothing'
4
'The wrong call' - NRL community dismayed after Warriors' Jazz Tevaga sent to sin bin during loss to Eels
5
Djokovic feeling 'sad and empty' after hitting US Open line judge with ball
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:36

'Nothing but pain' - Jacob Blake speaks out after being shot seven times in back by Wisconsin police

UK records highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since May

One dead, several injured after stabbings in Birmingham

Serena Williams hangs onto US Open hopes with win over Sloane Stephens