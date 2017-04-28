 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Man carrying knives arrested near UK Parliament on suspicion of terrorism

share

Source:

1 NEWS, Associated Press

A man carrying knives has been arrested near the UK Parliament in London on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.

The man was known to Britain's intelligence agency MI5, a European security official told the Associated Press. 

A suspected terrorist attack has been thwarted in London's Westminster today, close to last month's terror attack.
Source: BBC

He was arrested in Parliament St, Westminster, close to Prime Minister Theresa May's office. Ms May was not at Downing Street at the time.

Source: 1 NEWS

No one was injured in the incident.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling reports just metres from where a man with a backpack containing knives was arrested in Westminster.
Source: Breakfast

Security has been increased around Parliament after an attacker drove an SUV into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge on March 22, killing four, before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. The attacker, Khalid Masood, was shot dead by police.

Police believe Masood, 52, a British-born Muslim convert with convictions for violence, acted alone.

Police say there has been a surge in knife crimes in London in the past year.

Britain's official threat level from international terrorism stand at the second-highest level, "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.

In a terror attack in Westminster just over one month ago, a man driving a vehicle struck and killed four pedestrians and fatally stabbed a police officer in Westminster.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Dome Valley kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed


00:20
2
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.

Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

3

Jetstar ranked 'worst airline' in the world in recent survey

00:29
4
Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

02:13
5

Watch: 'Have some mana and come forward' - Northland cop's message to'despicable' RSA poppy bucket thieves


01:54
A portion of the new infrastructure spending announced yesterday should go towards a high-speed double train corridor, they say.

Should some of the infrastructure spend go on high-speed rail between Auckland and Hamilton?

Auckland's severe housing unaffordability is a factor for the rail line idea, Breakfast hears.

03:53
The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.

'You'd think we'd be able to embrace it as a love story' - dating expert on the fuss over Macron's marriage age gap

The age gap between Emmanuel, 39, and Brigitte, 64, Macron is the same as that between Donald and Melania Trump, but it's getting more attention.


Depression (file picture).

Depression under-diagnosed in Maori, Pacific Islanders and Asians in New Zealand, study finds

Auckland University researchers say this could be because of access to health professionals.

00:28
NASA's Cassini space probe has been exploring Saturn for years and has now beamed back data collected during its voyage.

Pictures: NASA spacecraft completes first dive between the planet and its famous rings

Cassini skimmed 3,100 kilometres above Saturn's cloud tops, closer than ever before.

A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

The young woman was attacked by a shark at Curio Bay soon after 2pm today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ