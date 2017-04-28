Man carrying knives arrested near UK Parliament on suspicion of terrorism

A man carrying knives has been arrested near the UK Parliament in London on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism.

The man was known to Britain's intelligence agency MI5, a European security official told the Associated Press.

He was arrested in Parliament St, Westminster, close to Prime Minister Theresa May's office. Ms May was not at Downing Street at the time.

Source: 1 NEWS

No one was injured in the incident.

Security has been increased around Parliament after an attacker drove an SUV into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge on March 22, killing four, before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. The attacker, Khalid Masood, was shot dead by police.

Police believe Masood, 52, a British-born Muslim convert with convictions for violence, acted alone.

Police say there has been a surge in knife crimes in London in the past year.

Britain's official threat level from international terrorism stand at the second-highest level, "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.