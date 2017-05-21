 

Man who called for attack on Prince George sentenced to life in prison

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Source: Associated Press

An alleged Islamic State group supporter who encouraged attacks on 4-year-old Prince George of Britain has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years.

Husnain Rashid maintained he'd done nothing wrong during the early part of his trial, but later switched his plea to guilty on four counts of preparing terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism.

The 32-year-old Rashid, a former teacher at a mosque, was accused of using the Telegram messaging site to encourage "lone wolf" attacks and to provide advice on the use of bombs, chemicals and knives.

Prosecutors said he suggested a range of attack targets, including injecting poison into supermarket ice cream and George, the oldest child of Prince William and his wife, Kate.

One post included a photo of the young prince and the address of George's London school.

