Man breaks into property then tricks unsuspecting victim into giving him a ride home after being caught in the act

Authorities in Maine say a man broke into a home, had a bite to eat, watched TV and even got a car ride from his unsuspecting victim.

The York County sheriff's office said 35-year-old Derek Tarbox broke into a Waterboro home Sunday afternoon, took a shower, got dressed in the homeowner's clothing and was watching television when the homeowner arrived.

The intruder said he mistakenly thought the house belonged to a friend and asked for a ride home.

The homeowner told authorities that seemed plausible, so he drove him to a house in Hollis, which actually belonged to Tarbox's relatives.

The victim later realised his home had been ransacked.