Man breaks into Perth pub, goes on destructive rampage, but can't escape

A Perth man thought the idea of breaking into a pub was a good one, until he couldn't figure out an escape plan.

In the early hours of last of August 6, a man broke into Champion Lakes Tavern at Camillo in Perth through an air conditioning vent.

The man then throws chairs around, pushes over a TAB machine, destroys tills and smashes shop's windows, before passing out on a pool table.

When he wakes up he fills a trolley full of alcohol and tries to get out, but after causing $50,000 worth of damage, he can't.

When the police arrived on the scene they could hear cries of "let me out, let me out" coming from inside.

The man was charged with stealing and destruction of property.

The 29-year-old broke into Champion Lakes Tavern through a vent. Source: Nine
