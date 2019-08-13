Man breaks into Perth pub, goes on destructive rampage, but can't escape

A Perth man thought the idea of breaking into a pub was a good one, until he couldn't figure out an escape plan.

In the early hours of last of August 6, a man broke into Champion Lakes Tavern at Camillo in Perth through an air conditioning vent.

The man then throws chairs around, pushes over a TAB machine, destroys tills and smashes shop's windows, before passing out on a pool table.

When he wakes up he fills a trolley full of alcohol and tries to get out, but after causing $50,000 worth of damage, he can't.

When the police arrived on the scene they could hear cries of "let me out, let me out" coming from inside.