Man blows up kitchen trying to kill cockroach with fly spray, kids escape unharmed

A Queensland man's attempts to kill cockroaches on Wednesday ended in disaster after he ended up blowing up his kitchen in the process.

The Mount Isa man tried to use insect spray as a flamethrower to kill the pest.

Instead, he caused a fire.

His three children were home at the time, but escaped unharmed.

The man suffered abrasions to his face and arms.

"It looks like the guy was using pest spray in the kitchen then a flame was lit which caused a small fire," police told the Brisbane Times

Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford 'rolled and pinned' by Whale Shark off Rarotonga


Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService


Eskdale Holiday Park's owners say they were lucky, and that all of the guests on site at the time were happy to get out of there as the water rose.

Watch: Breathtaking drone footage shows Napier holiday park's 'muddy mess' after flooded river rose by 7m in one-in-50-year event

Hayley took aim at the English pop star – and didn't miss.

'He just tries to suck up to us by wearing All Blacks shirts' – Breakfast's Hayley Holt expressed her utter disdain for Ed Sheeran


Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

