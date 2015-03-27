Man blows up kitchen trying to kill cockroach with fly spray, kids escape unharmed

Source:
A Queensland man's attempts to kill cockroaches on Wednesday ended in disaster after he ended up blowing up his kitchen in the process.
The Mount Isa man tried to use insect spray as a flamethrower to kill the pest.
Instead, he caused a fire.
His three children were home at the time, but escaped unharmed.
The man suffered abrasions to his face and arms.
"It looks like the guy was using pest spray in the kitchen then a flame was lit which caused a small fire," police told the Brisbane Times.
