Man bitten by shark north of Perth

Source:  AAP

A man has suffered a 20cm wound after being bitten by a shark at a remote beach near Leeman, about 300km north of Perth in Western Australia.

A shark fin (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Ambulance officers were called to Gum Tree Bay at about 2:30pm Perth time today.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the man had suffered a 20cm laceration just below his knee but was conscious and in a stable condition.

He is being taken in an ambulance to a nearby nursing post but the Royal Flying Doctor Service is on standby to transport him to Perth if necessary.

"We don't believe this is life-threatening," the spokeswoman said.

"It's a pretty nasty bite though."

WA's Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development confirmed it was investigating the incident and asked beachgoers in the area to take additional caution.

The species of the shark is not yet known.

