Man bitten by shark north of Perth

A man has suffered a 20cm wound after being bitten by a shark at a remote beach near Leeman, about 300km north of Perth in Western Australia.

A shark fin (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Ambulance officers were called to Gum Tree Bay at about 2:30pm Perth time today.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the man had suffered a 20cm laceration just below his knee but was conscious and in a stable condition.

He is being taken in an ambulance to a nearby nursing post but the Royal Flying Doctor Service is on standby to transport him to Perth if necessary.

"We don't believe this is life-threatening," the spokeswoman said.

"It's a pretty nasty bite though."

WA's Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development confirmed it was investigating the incident and asked beachgoers in the area to take additional caution.