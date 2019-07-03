TODAY |

Man bitten by grey nurse shark in Sydney 'in good spirits' after attack

AAP
An experienced ocean swimmer is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a grey nurse shark during an early morning swim at one of Sydney's most popular northern beaches.

Peter Schultz, who has swum the English Channel, was swimming before dawn with three friends from Manly to Shelly Beach about 5.30am yesterday when he thought he had been bitten.

A member of Manly's Bold and Beautiful swimming group, Mr Schultz managed to reach nearby rocks and raise the alarm.

"Somebody was yelling 'he's been attacked by something'," fellow swimmer and friend Ken Murphy told AAP.

"We all came in and immediately commenced first aid on him."

Mr Murphy - a lifeguard and firefighter - and passers-by helped treat Mr Schultz before paramedics arrived. He suffered puncture wounds to his torso and injuries to his leg and stomach.

Yesterday evening, the NSW government said a grey nurse shark was the likely culprit.

NSW Department of Primary Industry scientists assessed the photos and believe a "generally harmless" grey nurse shark was responsible for the bite, DPI tweeted through their SharkSmart account.

"He is extremely lucky - this could have been a lot more serious than it was," NSW Ambulance Acting Inspector Andrew Wood said.

"He was in relatively good spirits considering he had just been attacked by something while he was swimming."

Mr Schultz was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Surf Living Saving NSW deployed a drone but did not find a shark in the area in the hours after the attack.

Mr Murphy said none of the swimmers knew exactly what had bitten Mr Schultz, noting that nothing like it had happened before.

"He was a great patient - we were a bit jovial with him to get his mind off what had happened," he said.

"We'd really like to thank the members of the public that were there to assist us."

A 'Shark Sighted' sign at Manly Beach, Australia, after the attack didn't deter people from hitting the waves. Source: 1 NEWS
