Man banned from Qantas flights after throwing lemon meringue pie into face of CEO

The Perth man who shoved a lemon meringue pie into the face of Qantas boss Alan Joyce has been slapped with a lifetime ban by the national carrier.

Mr Joyce had just started speaking at the packed event at Perth's exclusive Hyatt Regency hotel last Tuesday when he was approached by Tony Overheu who was wearing a suit and rubbed the pie in his face.

The 67-year-old, threw the cream pie in Mr Joyce's face in protest against corporate support for same-sex marriage in front of 500 people at the business breakfast.

He was pounced on by security, taken away and arrested.

Mr Joyce, whose face, suit jacket, shirt and tie were covered in cream, also left the room to clean himself up.

He received a round of applause when he returned without his jacket and joked about that incident before resuming his speech spruiking the national carrier's recently announced direct flights to London.