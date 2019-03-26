TODAY |

Man attacked by great white shark at popular Western Australia surf spot

Source:  AAP

A man in his 20s has been attacked by a large great white shark at a popular surfing spot in Western Australia's south.

The man was bitten on the leg while at Farm Break, near Bunker Bay Road in Naturaliste, around 2.15pm today (local time).

Police said he was out of the water and a rescue helicopter had been dispatched.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had not yet reported the seriousness of the man's injuries.

It is expected he will be flown to Royal Perth Hospital's trauma unit.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the shark was reportedly four metres long.

City of Busselton rangers have closed the beach while the RAC helicopter is conducting aerial surveillance in the area.

