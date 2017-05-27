 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Man arrested at Trump Hotel in Washington DC with two guns

share

Source:

Associated Press

A Pennsylvania man who was behaving suspiciously and making threatening remarks has been arrested outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

There has been plenty to talk about, with Donald Trump making headlines for his body language almost daily during his trip.

Source: Associated Press

Police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car. Police also seized 90 rounds of ammunition.

The man, Bryan Moles, was taken into police custody at the downtown hotel where he was staying as a guest.

A police spokesperson told The Washington Post that a tip from an out of state law enforcement agency said Moles had "made threatening remarks."

A police report said authorities' received information that Moles, 43, had guns that were visible to hotel staff in his vehicle.

Hotel spokesperson Patricia Tong said in a statement that "authorities arrested a guest who was behaving suspiciously." All further questions were directed to authorities.

The local police have taken the lead on the investigation.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
Richard Wilkins was visibly upset when he told Nine’s Today viewers of the singer's ill health.

Watch: NZ-born host Richard Wilkins breaks down on Australia's Today show revealing friend Olivia Newton-John's breast cancer had returned

00:30
2
Ladies and gentleman, Jarryd Hayne is back.

Watch: The Hayne Plane goes flying into NSW fans' section after scoring Origin try to end all hopes of a Maroons comeback

00:30
3
Mitchell Pearce has returned to Origin in the best way possible for a Blues player - by scoring a stunning try on halftime in Maroons territory.

As it happened: Blues blowout! NSW wins by record-breaking margin in Brisbane after second half blitzing in Origin opener

00:48
4
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


5
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling with the latest from the UK after the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena.

UK police search property in relation to Manchester attack

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.

02:58
It will be available to 600 owners who police have identified as 'high risk'.

Watch: 'They are living in fear' - $1 million to help frightened dairy owners combat crime

The new Government fund will be available to 600 dairy owners police have identified as "high risk".

02:12
Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.

Victoria University launches probe into drunken trashing of 'feral' accommodation block by students

The Vice-Chancellor says "robust and clear disciplinary processes are in place" when students break the rules.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:11
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

The fire has been contained and firefighters are dampening down hot spots at a recycling shed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ