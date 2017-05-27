Man arrested at Trump Hotel in Washington DC with two guns

A Pennsylvania man who was behaving suspiciously and making threatening remarks has been arrested outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Source: Associated Press

Police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car. Police also seized 90 rounds of ammunition.

The man, Bryan Moles, was taken into police custody at the downtown hotel where he was staying as a guest.

A police spokesperson told The Washington Post that a tip from an out of state law enforcement agency said Moles had "made threatening remarks."

A police report said authorities' received information that Moles, 43, had guns that were visible to hotel staff in his vehicle.

Hotel spokesperson Patricia Tong said in a statement that "authorities arrested a guest who was behaving suspiciously." All further questions were directed to authorities.