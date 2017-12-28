 

Man arrested over St Petersburg supermarket bombing

A man was arrested overnight in connection with a St Petersburg supermarket bombing that wounded 18 people, Russia's main domestic security agency said.

Eight people remain hospitalised after a device exploded Wednesday in a storage area for customers' bags. Investigators said the homemade device contained 200 grams of explosives and was rigged with shrapnel to cause more damage.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, did not identify the suspect or provide any details about his motive. The agency said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that he organised and carried out the attack on his own.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the blast, but a member of the security committee in the lower house of Russia's parliament cast doubt on the claim, saying it might have been an attempt by ISIS to gain publicity.

The FSB said that it has handed over the suspect to the Investigative Committee, the nation's top investigative agency. The FSB normally deals with terror suspects itself, and the transfer could indicate that the man had other motives.

The Interfax news agency reported that the suspect was a 35-year old local resident who said he was a member of an occult movement and was taking drugs.

Russian law enforcement agencies stopped short of immediately describing the supermarket blast as a terror attack, but President Vladimir Putin called it one Thursday.

He added that he ordered security agencies to kill terror suspects on the spot if they resist arrest.

Putin emphasised that Russia's two-year military campaign in Syria helped avert more terror attacks by eliminating militants who threatened Russia.

"What would have happened if those hundreds, thousands ... had come back to us, trained, armed and well-prepared?" he said.

