 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Man arrested over hoax bomb alerts in Brussels

share

Source:

Associated Press

Belgian authorities say they have arrested a man over several hoax bomb calls that sparked major security alerts and the evacuation of key buildings.

Handcuffs (File picture).

Handcuffs (File picture).

Source: Supplied

The royal prosecutor's office said that the man, identified as H.G. born in 1998, is charged with being "the author or co-author of false information about a terrorist attack."

The hoaxes forced the evacuation of the main Brussels justice facilities and a railway station, but also a station in Charleroi and an airport in Gosselies.

The man was tracked down through his Facebook account.

Prosecutors say hoax callers face up to two years in jail.

Belgian security services have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway last March, killing 32 people.

Related

One dead after train derails near Brussels
00:24
Mohamed Abrini, the ‘man in the hat’ who was caught on CCTV has been handed over to French authorities.

'Man in the hat' who escaped Brussels Airport before the attack charged
Authorities say they are hoping to resume a full schedule of flights in July.

Bomb threats on flights headed for Brussels
03:23
Lawyer Andrew Moss works just down the road from where one of the blasts went off.

Kiwi with baby on way questioning life in Brussels: 'Too close for comfort'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

06:36
2
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

00:36
3
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


4

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

00:31
5
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ