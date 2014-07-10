Man arrested over hoax bomb alerts in Brussels

Belgian authorities say they have arrested a man over several hoax bomb calls that sparked major security alerts and the evacuation of key buildings.

The royal prosecutor's office said that the man, identified as H.G. born in 1998, is charged with being "the author or co-author of false information about a terrorist attack."

The hoaxes forced the evacuation of the main Brussels justice facilities and a railway station, but also a station in Charleroi and an airport in Gosselies.

The man was tracked down through his Facebook account.

Prosecutors say hoax callers face up to two years in jail.