Man arrested over Birmingham stabbings that left one dead, seven injured

Source:  1 NEWS/AP

UK police have arrested a man over yesterday's Birmingham stabbings, which left one person dead and seven injured.

The 27-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham this evening - 4am in the United Kingdom.

He remains in police custody for questioning over the knife attacks. 

Police said the victims seemed to have been chosen at random in attacks that took place over a two-hour period.

Chief Superintendent Steve Graham of West Midlands Police said detectives were still investigating the motive but “there is absolutely no suggestion at all that this is terror-related”.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after midnight Saturday (local time).

That was soon followed by reports of other stabbings across the city centre. Graham said two of the seven injured people, a man and a woman, were in critical condition in hospitals. Five others received “relatively minor” injuries.

Birmingham is England’s second-largest city, 193 kilometres northwest of London.

