Man arrested in Italy over 2019 deaths of 39 migrants in British refrigerated truck

Italian police arrested a man on Friday in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the UK.

Italian police escort man charged over the deaths of 39 migrants into a police car. Source: Associated Press

The bodies were found inside a refrigerated truck container on October 23, 2019 in the town of Grays, to the east of London.

Police said a 28-year-old man was detained just outside Milan by Italian authorities and the National Crime Agency under an international arrest warrant.

The refrigerator truck was carrying 39 Vietnamese nationals who died while inside. Source: Breakfast

Dragos Damian has been charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, according to police.