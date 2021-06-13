TODAY |

Man arrested in Italy over 2019 deaths of 39 migrants in British refrigerated truck

Source:  Associated Press

Italian police arrested a man on Friday in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the UK.  

Italian police escort man charged over the deaths of 39 migrants into a police car. Source: Associated Press

The bodies were found inside a refrigerated truck container on October 23, 2019 in the town of Grays, to the east of London.

Police said a 28-year-old man was detained just outside Milan by Italian authorities and the National Crime Agency under an international arrest warrant.

The refrigerator truck was carrying 39 Vietnamese nationals who died while inside. Source: Breakfast

Dragos Damian has been charged with conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, according to police.  

Among the victims were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.

World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mosque attacks film: Mayor 'outraged', says crews will not be welcome in Christchurch
2
'I'm gonna die' - Diver cheats death after being swallowed by a whale
3
Black Caps close in on historic Test series win in England after bowlers dominate day three
4
Bride and groom injured in helicopter crash at Canterbury resort wedding
5
Teenager sleeping on broken mattress on floor not good enough says children's charity
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:18

Australian professor details how Covid-19 could have leaked from Wuhan lab

Photos: Solar eclipse sunrise dazzles northern hemisphere skies

01:57

Jill Biden, Duchess of Cambridge bring attention to education with UK school visit

Ice shelf protecting Antarctic glacier diminishing faster than thought