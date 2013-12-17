Man arrested for alleged New Year's Eve terror plot in Melbourne

A man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police for allegedly plotting a New Year's Eve attack in Melbourne.

Australia police Source: 1 NEWS

The 20-year-old was arrested by at a house in Werribee about 3pm yesterday (local time) by Victoria Police, Australian Federal Police and ASIO officers.

"Victoria Police and the Australian Federal Police would like to reassure the community that the threat has been contained and there is no on-going risk posed by this individual," a Victoria Police statement said.

The arrest is also not linked to to any previous operations, police said.

Two other residential properties in Werribee and Meadow Heights were raided along with a commercial property in Footscray.