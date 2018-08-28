Man arrested after teenage girls groped in water at Sydney's Bondi Beach

A Chinese man has allegedly groped three teenage girls in the water at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Bondi Beach (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police say the 45-year-old foreign national followed females, two aged 17 and the other aged 18, into the ocean at the popular beach between 2-4pm yesterday.

It's alleged he touched them sexually before following them around in the water.

Officers arrested him at the scene and he was later charged with three counts of sexually touching another person without consent.