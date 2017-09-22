Man arrested after climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge

TODAY |

A man who climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge in heavy fog is expected to be charged after he was brought back down by NSW Police officers.

Authorities were told about 6am today (8am NZT) that a man had illegally climbed one of the arches.

Because it was "so foggy" it was hard to see the man, a police spokeswoman told AAP, but Police Rescue managed to bring him down after 7am (9am NZT) when he was arrested.

AAP understands the man may have previously scaled the bridge a few years ago as a form of protest.

He's being quizzed at a city police station and is expected to be charged later today.

The Transport Management Centre said a few lanes on the bridge were briefly closed to traffic during the incident.

Some 15 environmental activists were charged in May after the group protested on the Harbour Bridge to demand action on climate change.

Today's morning's heavy fog caused delays at Sydney Airport while the city's famous ferries weren't running at all with passengers advised to "delay travel or make alternative arrangements".

The Bureau of Meteorology says the fog should clear from "late morning" to lunchtime.

Sydney, Australia.
Sydney, Australia. Source: istock.com
