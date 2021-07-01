TODAY |

Man appears in London court charged with murder of NZ-born cop Matt Ratana

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The man charged with murdering Kiwi-born Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana has appeared in a London court via video link from his hospital bed.

Court artist’s sketch of Louis de Soyza. Source: Press Association

Wearing a grey T-shirt, Louis de Soyza confirmed his identity using a whiteboard at a hearing which lasted seven minutes.

The 23-year-old from Surrey is accused of shooting the officer in the chest at a Croydon custody centre. He also suffered a gunshot wound in the attack.

read more
Man charged with murder of NZ-born police officer Matt Ratana in London

He was remanded in custody ahead of another court hearing tomorrow.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction overturned by court
3
Wild brawl filmed in Wellington CBD as police rush to make arrests
4
Kiwis broke record for power use last night during Antarctic blast
5
Wellington bus driver dumps schoolgirl on side of road in the rain after she misses stop
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:57

Wild brawl filmed in Wellington CBD as police rush to make arrests
02:03

More deaths reported as heat wave envelops US Northwest

Kiwi curating new exhibition displaying priceless Charles Dicken items
00:11

Watch: Car carrying family of four struck by lightning in US