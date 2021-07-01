Man appears in London court charged with murder of NZ-born cop Matt Ratana

The man charged with murdering Kiwi-born Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana has appeared in a London court via video link from his hospital bed.

Court artist’s sketch of Louis de Soyza. Source: Press Association

Wearing a grey T-shirt, Louis de Soyza confirmed his identity using a whiteboard at a hearing which lasted seven minutes.

The 23-year-old from Surrey is accused of shooting the officer in the chest at a Croydon custody centre. He also suffered a gunshot wound in the attack.

