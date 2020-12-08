TODAY |

Man appears in Australian court after downloading suspected Christchurch massacre video 'by accident'

Source:  AAP

An Adelaide man has appeared in court charged with possessing extremist material, believed to be a video of the 2019 massacre at mosques in Christchurch.

Police Minister Poto Williams said the value of New Zealand’s involvement “was recently highlighted by the Royal Commission of Inquiry Report into the terrorist attack on the Christchurch masjindain”. Source: Getty

Bennett Russell Maynard-Brown came before Adelaide Magistrates Court for the first time today where he was remanded on continuing bail to return to court on August 19.

Court documents allege the possession offence occurred in February this year.

But outside the court, the 32-year-old said he had downloaded the video by accident.

"It was just a video of the Christchurch massacre which was very wrong for me to have a copy of," he said.

"It was downloaded off Facebook by accident. I didn't even realise I had it."

Maynard-Brown said he had converted to Islam in October last year and was "a complete opposite to the monster in that video".

"It's a complete misunderstanding," he said.

Brenton Tarrant was convicted in August last year on 51 counts of murder for his atrocity, committed on March 15, 2019.

He was jailed for life without parole.

