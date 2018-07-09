Man allegedly hid meth in hamburger to smuggle it into Perth managed isolation facility

A man has been charged with trying to smuggle meth to a person at a Perth managed isolation facility via an unusual means.

Perth Police say the incident took place last Friday when a man arrived at the quarantine hotel on Adelaide Terrace, Perth, to drop off some takeaway food to a person who was in quarantine.

According to police he was "acting in a nervous manner".

Upon inspection of the food police say they found four syringes located in a thickshake and a bag containing 1.2grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a hamburger.

"A 52-year-old man from Beaconsfield has been charged with ‘Possess a Prohibited Drug with Intent to Sell/Supply (methamphetamine)'," police say.