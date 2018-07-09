TODAY |

Man allegedly hid meth in hamburger to smuggle it into Perth managed isolation facility

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with trying to smuggle meth to a person at a Perth managed isolation facility via an unusual means.

A cheeseburger and french fries. Source: Getty

Perth Police say the incident took place last Friday when a man arrived at the quarantine hotel on Adelaide Terrace, Perth, to drop off some takeaway food to a person who was in quarantine. 

According to police he was "acting in a nervous manner".

Upon inspection of the food police say they found four syringes located in a thickshake and a bag containing 1.2grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a hamburger.

"A 52-year-old man from Beaconsfield has been charged with ‘Possess a Prohibited Drug with Intent to Sell/Supply (methamphetamine)'," police say.

He is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on Friday January 29, 2021.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Authorities left outraged after Sydney wedding flouts Covid-19 restrictions
2
New highly-infectious Covid-19 variant 'will become dominant all over the world' - Michael Baker
3
Sensible Sentencing Trust wants Waikeria Prison inmates in standoff punished 'by the full force of the law'
4
Dozens of Auckland beaches deemed unsafe to swim in
5
Bali's iconic beaches buried in trash
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Donald Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' votes to hand him victory

Boris Johnson warns of more lockdown measures as Covid-19 infection rates soar in UK
00:33

Three killed as plane crashes into Michigan house

Two men taken to hospital after being shot in Canterbury