Man who alleged police locked him in closet four days awarded $77 million

A jury in Cleveland has awarded $50 million (NZ$77.2 million) to a man who alleged police beat him while he was handcuffed and locked him in a storage closet for four days with no toilet and nothing to eat or drink but a carton of milk.

The award yesterday in 52-year-old Arnold Black's lawsuit follows an appeals court decision vacating a $22 million (NZ$34 million) damage award against East Cleveland from June 2016.

Cleveland.com reports the officers who arrested Black thinking he was a drug dealer took the stand at the latest trial and described a culture of violence and corruption within the department.

Black's attorneys say he continues to suffer from physical problems caused by the beating.

An email message seeking comment was sent to East Cleveland's law director today.

A police car parked in the city.
