Man admits sexting police during bizarre late-night Sydney escapade

AAP

A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexting a police-issued smartphone on Sydney's lower north shore during a bizarre late-night escapade.

River Sebastian Jordan appeared in Hornsby Local Court today after he was accused of performing a naked "lewd act" in a Chatswood street on Tuesday night.

Officers from Chatswood Police Station were called to Havilah Street by a man who claimed to have witnessed the act but when they arrived the offender was nowhere to be seen.

They contacted the witness who became evasive and hung up.

Jordan allegedly admitted in text messages that he was the offender, before sending the police several images of himself performing the "lewd act".

About an hour later, further calls and messages were made to the police phone, including a picture of the man standing naked in the street.

NSW Police said when they found Jordan at the scene he "appeared to be suffering some obvious effects of the cold night air but was otherwise well".

Jordan pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, and wilful and obscene exposure but denied making a false representation resulting in a police investigation.

His matter was adjourned to August 8.

