Man admits murdering mother and daughter, 2, whose bodies were found 1200km apart in two Australian states

AAP
A man has pled guilty to the 2008 murders of a young mother and daughter whose bodies were found 1200 kilometres apart in NSW and South Australia.

Daniel James Holdom, 43, pled guilty to murdering 20-year-old Karlie Pearce- Stevenson in mid-December 2008, in the NSW Belanglo State Forest and Khandalyce Pearce, aged two, several days later in the Wagga Wagga area of NSW.

His NSW Supreme Court trial was listed to start next Monday, but he entered his guilty pleas today and the matter was put over for a sentence hearing on September 28.

Ms Pearce-Stevenson's remains were found in the forest in 2010 but were not identified for five years until after the discovery of Khandalyce's remains some 1200 kilometres away in 2015.

They were located with a suitcase on the side of the Karoonda Highway, west of Wynarka, in SA.

Before Holdom was committed for trial last year, Sydney's Central Local Court was told he allegedly photographed the mother's body in the forest "as a trophy of sorts".

He also allegedly confessed to stomping on the mother's throat, crushing her windpipe and leaving her body next to a log, as well as suffocating the toddler before throwing her body on the side of the SA highway.

The Local Court hearing was told Holdom and Ms Pearce-Stevenson were seen to argue while staying with people at Charnwood in the ACT on December 14, 2008, before they drove off in her car.

The housemates said Holdom returned alone after being gone for about 14 to 17 hours.

Holdom allegedly then cleaned her car, sold it and obtained another vehicle which he drove to Wagga Wagga, purchasing duct tape and a dishcloth, before checking into a motel with a child.

But he was alone when seen the next day before he drove on to South Australia.

Holdom was accused of using Ms Pearce-Stevenson's credit card for years after her death, during which time numerous benefit payments continued and $71,770 was debited from her account.

He also was allegedly involved in sending messages from her phone to her mother to curb police investigations into the pair's disappearances.

A composite image of Karlie Pearce-Stevenson (L) and her mother Jade Pearce-Stevenson.
A composite image of Karlie Pearce-Stevenson (L) and her mother Jade Pearce-Stevenson. Source: South Australia Police.
1 NEWS Community: Homeless outreach group to launch fleet of showers, washing machines on wheels for Aucklanders in need

1 NEWS
A charity group that had earned accolades in Australia for making life a little easier for those living rough is heading to New Zealand.

With a fleet of 27 vans containing mobile showers and laundry facilities, Orange Sky Australia’s 1200 volunteers help wash more than six tonnes of laundry per week – for free.

The unique idea, billed as the first of its kind in the world, was launched three years ago by two young men who converted an old van and began visiting parks in Brisbane.

The New Zealand service, set to launch in Auckland later this year, will start under similarly humble circumstances – with one or two trucks. The organisation is hoping to recruit about 100 volunteers.

"All of us take for granted the fact that we can get up in the morning and put on clean clothes," said Orange Sky Australia CEO Joanne Westh.

"It's a basic right to most of us, and it's denied to many of the people that are on the streets doing it tough."

But equally important to a shower and clean clothes is the non-judgemental conversation between volunteers and those who need the service, Ms Westh explained.

"The conversations that happen on shift while the washers are washing and the dryers are tumbling is really, really the power of the service," she said.

Orange Sky New Zealand is still looking for additional funding before it launches. With the proportion of homeless Kiwis nearly twice that of Australia, volunteers are eager to get the service up and running.

"We don’t pretend to have all the answers but we do know that we have a service in Australia that works really well, and we think we can help out a lot of people here in New Zealand," Ms Westh said.

Orange Sky New Zealand is set to be an offshoot of a first-in-the-world Australian organisation with 27 laundry and shower vans and 1200 volunteers. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
This story was first published on Monday July 30.

The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9. Source: Nine

In the waters off South Africa, a struggle for power is raging between two apex predators - orcas and great white sharks.

Great white sharks began washing ashore soon after two male orcas moved into the fishing town of Gaansbaai, a popular tourist destination in Overberg District Municipality, in the Western Cape, Nine News reports.

"We think possibly what they're doing is taking a pectoral fin of the white shark in each mouth and swimming," marine biologist Dr Alison Towner said.

"And then they’re opening up the shark and extracting its liver that way and what’s incredible is the surgical precision that they do this with."

Dr Towner and her colleagues are currently investigating the "complex dynamic factors" which are leading the pair of orcas to encroach on a coastline typically inhabited by great whites.

Gaansbai is typically a hotspot for tourists wishing to cage dive with the predators but they have since fled, leaving only blue sharks in the area.

